Each year the National Down Syndrome Society hosts a Buddy Walk to celebrate Down Syndrome Awareness. As a part of the walk, photos of children with Down syndrome are broadcast in New York City's Times Square during the annual walk.

At this year's event, a northern Michigan girl will be a part of that national presentation. Maddox McClintic, of Alpena, was selected to be in the video, which will be aired on a jumbo screen.

Photographer Lori Keskimaki took the photo of McClintic that was selected. WJLA reports that it will be one of 500 photos in the video.

NDSS said the video presentation promotes acceptance and inclusion.

The New York City Buddy Walk is scheduled for Sept. 14. In 2018, it brought out more than 2,000 people and raised over $145,000.

Lori Keskimaki Photography It was such a blessing to spend some time again with this fun-loving... family recently. Oh, how the children have grown over the years --- It is so wonderful to go from a newborn shoot to this. :) My heart is full. See More

