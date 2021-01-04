Michigan State Police helping sexual abuse survivors with 'Purses With A Purpose'

The agency says women leaving abusive situations often don't have much time to pack, so they're collecting items for those survivors.

LAKEVIEW, Mich. — Michigan State Police posts across Michigan are observing Sexual Assault Awareness Month in April by collecting purses and other items for women.

"Purses With A Purpose" runs through the end of the month. Police will be collecting new purses that will be filled with socks, toiletries, candy, and other comfort items. Those purses and will be given to local women's shelters.

Two West Michigan communities are participating in the effort.

The Michigan State Police Lakeview Post in Montcalm County will be collecting purses through April 30 at their location at 10300 Howard City-Edmore Road. The house for that post are Monday through Friday 8 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The purses collected there will be donated to Gratiot County Hope House, R.A.V.E., and Have Mercy Shelter.

The Michigan State Police Cadillac post will be collecting purses in Ludington on April 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and then from April 12 through April 22 at COVE, which is located at 906 E. Ludington Avenue. All donations collected there will benefit The Oasis Shelter of Cadillac & COVE of Ludington.

The State of Michigan has set up a website and hotline for survivors of sexual assault and abuse, and their allies. They offer resources educating people about sexual abuse, health and legal options for survivors, and how allies can help. You can access these resources online or by calling 855-864-2374.