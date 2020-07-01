ZEELAND, Mich. — Starting on Jan. 7, 2020, Versiti Blood Center of Michigan is holding a monthly blood drive in Zeeland.

From 3 to 7 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month, donors can go to First Baptist Church on Main Avenue in Zeeland. The monthly drive is hoping to bring in 50 or more donors each month to help keep a healthy supply of blood available for local hospitals.

All blood types are needed, especially O-negative. That's the universal blood type and can be used in emergencies when doctors cannot check to see what blood type the patient is. It is often used in emergencies or during surgery.

Versiti is also hosting blood drives each month in Hudsonville. Beginning on January 28, 2020, it will be at a new location. Donors can go to Fellowship Reformed Church on 36th Avenue in Hudsonville to donate. On the fourth Tuesday of each month, the drive will be held from 2-6:45 p.m.

Versiti Blood Center of Michigan is the only provider of blood and blood products to Spectrum Community Hospital in Zeeland.

If you want to donate, here are a few things you'll want to know. First, you have to be 17-years-old or older. You must be in good health, and meet eligibility requirements. You should bring a photo ID that includes your birth date when you come to donate. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-in donations are also welcome. You can make an appointment by calling 866-642-5663 or visiting Versiti's website.

RELATED VIDEO:

RELATED: The perfect match: Married 51 years, husband donates kidney to wife just before holidays

RELATED: The need for blood doesn't take vacation: Donate blood during the holidays

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.