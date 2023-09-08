MSU Board of Trustees acts to fortify gun-safety measures

The MSU Board of Trustees approved an amendment to the university's Firearms and Weapons Ordinance at their first meeting of the 2023-2024 academic year.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Members of the Michigan State University Board of Trustees approved an amendment to the university's Firearms and Weapons Ordinance on Sept. 8.

The amendment came as a way for the board to ensure "consistency and clarity" in gun-safety measures for the MSU community and its visitors after a deadly shooting which occurred back in February.

Michigan court rulings state that universities can enact measures to ensure gun safety on their campuses and are not prevented from doing so by other state laws.

MSU's current ordinance was established in 1964 and states that no person, with the exception of law enforcement, can carry a concealed firearm in buildings owned or governed by the university. In addition to this, MSU doesn't allow the open carry of a firearm.

Under existing student and employee policies at the university, students, faculty and staff cannot have a firearm on campus even with a valid permit.

The board's new amendment was made to fortify the existing gun-safety measures by ensuring that only certified law enforcement officers and those with an approved educational or research purpose to possess a firearm on MSU's grounds.

The revisions also add an exception for individuals fully qualified to carry a concealed weapon, under Michigan law, while they're operating a motor vehicle on a road owned by MSU, as long as they remain inside their vehicle.

“MSU’s firearms ordinance already included comprehensive gun-safety measures for those who are part of the university community,” said MSU Interim President Teresa K. Woodruff, Ph.D. “We see this amendment as a necessary action in our ongoing effort to create a safer environment for Spartans to learn and live, and to ensure those visiting our campuses adhere to the same requirements we set forward for students and employees.”

The revised ordinance is in effect as of the Sept. 8 board meeting.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.