MUSKEGON, Mich. - Gun violence is plaguing communities across the nation, and the Muskegon community is hoping to find non-violent solution to reducing it all.

City leaders, police officers, community members, business owners, parents and students will attend a town hall meeting, G.U.N.S., which stands for "Gaining UNITY through Non-Violent Solutions. It's happening at the Christ Temple Apostolic Church on Sherman Boulevard Tuesday evening from 5:30 until 7 p.m.

Organizers are hoping that by bringing the community together, ideas for how to reduce gun violence will heard and strongly considered.

If you can't make Tuesday evening, there is another town hall meeting happened on Thursday, June 27 at Mt. Zion Church of God in Christ on W Muskegon Avenue.

These are not the first efforts made in Muskegon County to reduce gun violence. Earlier this month, authorities in Muskegon Heights held an event to exchange guns for groceries. More than 130 firearms were collected.

