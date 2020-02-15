MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon chapter of a national organization is hosting a community baby shower Saturday, Feb. 15, to benefit a nonprofit that supports homeless families in lakeshore communities.

Muskegon Elks Lodge 274 is hosting the event Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. to distribute diapers, toys and other baby and toddler personal needs to families in Muskegon and Ottawa Counties that receive support from Family Promise of the Lakeshore.

The Muskegon community program collected over $1,300 worth of diapers and 80 books before the event on Saturday to give to homeless families in parts of West Michigan.

Lodge members will be reading the books to the children of the families affected by homelessness or displacement as part of a literacy project. Each child at Saturday's event will also go home with three books.

The Family Promise of the Lakeshore is a nonprofit organization that is in more than 40 states nationwide. In Michigan, it serves Muskegon and northern Ottawa Counties and provides shelter and day centers at churches. There, community volunteers provide families with meals and life advice such as parenting skills. At the day center, parents are able to use computers to look for jobs and housing and there is a playroom for children.

The Muskegon Elks Lodge 274 is a chapter of a national organization, Elks USA, that millions of Americans have been affiliated with since 1868. The organization invests in communities nationwide through programs that help children grow up healthy and drug-free, meet the needs of today’s veterans, and improve the quality of life.

