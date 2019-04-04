MUSKEGON, Mich. - Now in it's 4th year, Muskegon Heights Police Chief Joseph Thomas says the Police Athletic League in Muskegon Heights is about so much more than baseball.

"It teaches you how to work together and that you don't always have to win," said Chief Thomas.

After budget cuts to the city's recreation program forced a 15 year hiatus, Chief Thomas pursued a grant with the Muskegon Community Foundation to bring baseball back for the city's youth.

Muskegon Heights Police Athletic League is not only back, but growing Currently geared towards youth 8 to 12, the league is looking to expand so that 13 and 14-year-olds can keep playing ball. Parents and community members come together for the league's games and practices. The league is a huge part of the community and bringing everyone together. There were four teams in 2016, but Muskegon Heights Police Chief Joseph Thomas says there will likely be 6 this summer.

Chief Thomas says the benefits to the community have been far reaching. From the volunteers who coach the kids, to those who worked to improve the field at Mona Lake Park, he says the investment the community is making in the league has brought them together in a wonderful way.

The new league launched in 2016 with 4 teams, now they are up to 6. Currently geared towards youth 8 to 12, the league is looking to expand so that 13 and 14-year-olds can keep playing ball.

Chief Thomas has high hopes for future players. "Here is what I would I love to see come out of this. Even if I'm in a wheelchair someday... to see one of our players play for the Tigers."

