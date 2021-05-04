Muskegon local libraries partner to eliminate fines

Starting on Monday, the Muskegon Area District Library system, Hackley Public Library and White Lake Community Library will eliminate overdue fines for all items.

During National Library Week, April 4-10, the three local libraries are partnering to provide more essential services to the community. By eliminating the fines, inactive library patrons will now be able to return to the library.

Fines have been temporarily suspended for patrons since the start of the pandemic in 2020, and now the libraries have agreed to eliminate overdue fines entirely.

Card-holders who couldn’t check out materials due to unpaid late fines will now be able to check out materials. Fees for lost or damaged items will still be imposed.

Libraries around the country have eliminated late fines to provide a more accessible and welcoming experience for more people by removing all barriers. Now, more than ever, the community needs access to viable library services, free Wi-Fi, computers, downloadable digital resources, technology, movies and videos.

Libraries have continued to serve the community throughout this public health crisis with on-line digital resources, virtual programs for all and on-line reference services.

In addition, unlimited high-speed Wi-Fi access is available 24/7 outside of all library buildings. The libraries’ mission is to provide free and equitable access to all and eliminating fines will provide improved access to library and information services.

More information about each library’s service are available on their websites. Please visit madl.org, wlclib.org, or hackleylibrary.org for details.

