MUSKEGON, Mich. — It's official Polar Plunge season!

The annual Special Olympics Michigan fundraiser kicked off a month of Polar Plunge events by hosting three of them on Saturday. They were in Muskegon, Jackson and Brighton.

The biggest of the three was on Muskegon Lake where more than 500 people took the plunge and raised $130,000—a record amount. This year's event smashed last year's fundraising total of $20,000.

There are 30 Polar Plunge events happening across Michigan this winter and all of them combined historically raise over $1 million each year to prove year-round sports training, competitions and inclusive programs for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

The Polar Plunge in Grand Rapids will take place at Fifth Third Ballpark on Saturday, Feb. 1.

