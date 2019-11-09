MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon area law enforcement participated in the Law Enforcement Torch Run Tuesday night to raise money for Special Olympics Michigan athletes.

The 5K run was held at Fricano's Muskegon.

Local law enforcement, corrections personnel and community members all ran in the event to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics Michigan athletes.

It was one of a series of 42 community runs scheduled in September around the state. See the rest of the events here.

