Non-profit teaches children with autism confidence through water sports

Above the Wake spent Saturday teaching dozens of West Michigan children about paddle-boarding and water safety

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Dozens of West Michigan children with autism spent their Saturday on the water at the Action Water Park in Hudsonville. Non-profit Across the Wake taught them water sports, like paddle boarding, in an effort to help build confidence, teach water safety, bring them a new fun activity.

Matt Hart founded the organization eight years ago, after years coaching and teaching swimming lessons to children with autism.

"Life's come full circle for me," Hart said. "I was like, 'Hey, this is something that we can do, or we can spread this to people that were just being missed.'"

Though Hart doesn't have any family connection to autism, he says it's still a cause close to his heart.

"None of my children have autism. It just really is a love of kids," Hart said.

It's been a tradition accessible to the West Michigan autism community for all eight years. Hart credits the generosity of the Action Water Park for allowing them to host the event there in Hudsonville.

"You see the smiles on these kids faces after the event," Scot Ferwerda, General Manager of the Action Water Park, said. "It's like, the most fulfilling, rewarding, you know, like thing out there."

It's a sentiment echoed by Hart himself.

"The best part about what we're doing is the smiles," Hart said. "We're a nonprofit. we don't make a ton of money, but we definitely have a whole pocket full of smiles because the event helps us reach a lot of children."