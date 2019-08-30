ROCKFORD, Mich. — A local nonprofit that serves much of North Kent County says it's running very low on food supplies for families in the area.

According to North Kent Connect, the food pantry—which is free to all its clients—is critically low. The pantry is often stocked with donated items from the community and helps to feed families in the need.

The nonprofit is asking for cereal, healthy grains, low-sugar canned fruits, canned pasta sauces and pasta noodles to help replenish their stock.

North Kent Connect is located on Northland Drive NE in Rockford. Along with the free food pantry, they operate a clothing store that sells low-priced items.

Donation Hours:

Monday – Thursday

8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Friday – Saturday

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.