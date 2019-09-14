OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Central Dispatch Authority hired a new director to head the 911 services.

Peter McWatters' first day is Sept. 19. And at 10 a.m., and there will be a reception open to the public to welcome him to the department and the community.

It will be held at the Ottawa County Central Dispatch Center.

McWatters said he knows he's starting a job with an organization that has high standards, and he's looking forward to meeting and working with the "dedicated" employees.

McWatters is a 28 year veteran of law enforcement and worked for the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) for 25 years. During his last seven years with GRPD, he oversaw their support services unit, including 911.

Tim Smith previously held the Ottawa County position for 13 years and retired in July.

