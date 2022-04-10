Ben Crump to attend forum calling for justice in death of Patrick Lyoya

The forum will be held Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Renaissance Church of God in Christ Family Life Center in Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A forum will gather community members to discuss the death of Patrick Lyoya, who was killed by a Grand Rapids police officer Monday morning.

The discussion will focus on “community-based discourse, dialogue and dissemination of information” surrounding Lyoya’s death. While the event is partially to inform attendees and call for justice, it also aims to comfort Lyoya’s family and those impacted by his death.

Guest speakers will include Kent County Commissioner Robert S. Womack, Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump, who is known for his work on the Breonna Taylor and George Floyd cases, and local NAACP President Cle Jackson. Attendees will also hear from Grand Rapids pastors.

The forum will be held Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Renaissance Church of God in Christ Family Life Center in Grand Rapids.

This forum comes a day after community members marched in memory of Lyoya, calling for footage of the shooting to be released. A vigil was held after the march to remember him.

Crump issued a statement in a press release about Lyoya's death:

“Every Black family lives in fear that a routine traffic stop will turn deadly. Patrick’s fate is the nightmare we live with every day. It is essential that all video evidence be made public as soon as possible so that we can see with our own eyes and hear with our own ears what happened to Patrick. Full transparency is the only way to regain community trust.”

On Monday, April 4, authorities say an officer with the Grand Rapids Police Department initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle with a faulty license plate. Lyoya, who was driving the vehicle, fled from police on foot.

After a physical struggle with the officer, Lyoya was shot and killed.

Lyoya's family disputes these claims, saying that Lyoya's car had broken down in the street. He had stepped out of the car to see what the problem was when a GRPD officer arrived.

His family says he and the officer argued, then the officer got ahold of him and put him on the ground. The officer then shot Lyoya in the back of the head, the family says.

Family and community members have called for body camera footage from the shooting to be released.

Police Chief Eric Winstrom says the video will be released before noon on Friday, April 15.

Police say the officer did have a taser, but it was not used.

