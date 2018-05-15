COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. - Perrin Brewing bought 53 bikes for an entire first grade class at Bowen Elementary, and on Monday night, May 14, they got some help from the public in putting them together.

The brewery offered people who helped tools and one free burger as they put together the bikes.

The CAN'd Aid Foundation also assisted with the bike donation.

For many of the students in the class, this will be their first bicycle.

