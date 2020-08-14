'Pillowcase Project' highlights the rise in homelessness among women amid pandemic

Degage Ministries is calling on the West Michigan community to donate pillowcases to an art project that symbolizes the more than 4,000 women they serve

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.- Degage Ministries is calling on the West Michigan community, to highlight the rise in homelessness among women amid the ongoing pandemic by donating pillowcases to an art exhibition.

It’s called the 'Pillowcase Project,' and once its complete it will display 4,700 pillowcases, each symbolizing a woman who has laid her head down at Degage Ministries' Open Door. Women's Center. They have collected 2,000 pillowcases already so far, they need to collect more than 2,000 from the community by the Sept. 2. deadline.

“Its going to be an awesome art exhibit, and part of the new Bridge GR September celebration that the city of Grand Rapids is doing in place of ArtPrize this year," says Brooke Jevicks, Director of Development at Degage Ministries. “We inviting the entire community to come out together to decorate pillowcases for this project. If you're not interested in decorating a pillowcase, to donate standard pillowcases in any color would be a wonderful gift! But you can decorate it any kind of way, use sharpie markers if you want, fabric markers, paint.”

Donations can be dropped off at Degage Ministries, Lions & Rabbits, or five specific Lake Michigan Credit Union locations. Donations can be made through September 2. The completed project will be on display in Ah-Nab-Awen Park in Grand Rapids from September 10 through October 1.

For drop-off locations and to see tips for decorating a pillowcase to donate to the 'Pillowcase Project,' click here.

