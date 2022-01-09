'It's overwhelming': Lowell holds Pink Arrow Pride to support cancer patients, survivors

An annual fundraiser created by members of the Lowell community experienced yet another surge of support for its 15th anniversary.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOWELL, Mich. — Now approaching its 15th year, the Lowell community stood together once more for its annual fundraiser aimed to help those battling cancer.

“They know that what is raised today will be paid out in the community, to people within our school system, that are walking a cancer journey,” said Teresa Beachum, a volunteer with Pink Arrow Pride.

The event was noticeably less pink compared to past years, as pink shirts were apparently affected by ongoing supply chain shortages. Still, it didn’t stop scores of people from wearing this year’s notably black T-shirt outfitted with hot pink lettering.

Before the “Pink Arrows” took on the Thornapple Kellogg High School Trojans, a group of cancer survivors and those still fighting the disease were led by the Lowell High marching band to Bob Perry Field for massive recognition.

Diane Stinson, a survivor of breast cancer, was led by football player and family friend Carson Crace. Family members of loved ones who lost their battle to cancer were also met with thunderous applause and support.

“It’s overwhelming — every year to just see the support that this community has generated,” she said. “Everyone, every person who has been touched with cancer feels so grateful for what the community is doing and I feel so grateful for being a survivor.”

Ultimately, the Arrows defeated TK with a 49-6 victory, but to the still relatively pinked-out stadium, the real win was the community’s support.

The annual fundraiser raises more than $100,000 every year and shows no signs of slowing.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.