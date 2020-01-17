Throughout January and February, Michiganders have an opportunity to raise money for charity and jump into a freezing pool of water with the Polar Plunge.

All of the money raised from the Polar Plunge goes toward Special Olympics Michigan and their year-round sports training and athletic competition for more than 23,000 children and adults with intellectual disabilities in Michigan.

Participants need to raise a minimum of $75 to jump into any of the 30 Polar Plunge events in Michigan. If you are interested in registering, you can get more information here.

A list of the Polar Plunges in Michigan can be seen here.

Highlights from last year's Polar Plunges:

