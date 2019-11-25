ROCK HILL, S.C. — A Rock Hill man and father of four is fighting for his life after falling from a Fort Mill roof. Jason Blair was hanging Christmas lights for a homeowner in Fort Mill when he fell.

Blair is currently in the intensive care unit at CMC suffering from a long list of injuries, including a traumatic brain injury, skull fractures, broken ribs and a collapsed lung.

It’s a day-by-day process. Blair is still in the intensive care unit. His brother says Blair's a fighter, and although the prognosis is not good, he believes he’s going to pull through.

Jason Blair suffered traumatic injuries while preparing his family home for Christmas. He was found by the mailman after falling off a ladder.

"He never had a good home," Roger Eddington said.

Eddington is Blair’s brother by adoption. Eddington said Blair has never had it easy. Hired to hang Christmas lights by a homeowner in Fort Mill, he was working to provide for his girlfriend and their four children.

"If you needed anything he would help you," Eddington said.

In this case, Blair was helping people decorate their homes for the holidays. It started with one house, but Blair did such a nice job, word spread.

"One neighbor after another wanted him to do the Christmas lights," Blair's friend David Murri said.

It’s a dangerous job, and on Thursday, Blair fell from the roof of a home two stories onto the concrete below. He was life-flighted to CMC where he’s still sedated and on a ventilator.

The owner of the home where Blair fell organized a GoFundMe page that has raised over $16,000 in three days.

"The outpouring of support has been absolutely overwhelming," Blair's friend Chris Perkins told NBC Charlotte.

Jason Blair's brother and friends say Blair is a fighter.

While Blair’s condition is still very serious, his older brother is keeping the faith.

"I think he’s going to make it," Eddington said. "My brother is a strong man."

Blair’s family said doctors hope to perform an MRI when he’s in more stable condition to further determine the extent of his brain injury.

