GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A sure sign that summer is here? Rock the Block is back!

The all-day street festival is happening June 8, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. in in the Madison Square neighborhood. Madison, between Hall and Oakdale streets, will be blocked off for the event.

This is the 8th year that Rock the Block has happened and it continues to bring out thousands of community members to experience local food, talent, art, nonprofits and businesses. Hundreds of vendors are typically there and lined up along the street. There are plenty of things for the whole family to do.

Rock the Block was created in 2011 by LINC Up.

