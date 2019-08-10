GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — About 100 volunteers were hammering, building and painting outside the Ronald McDonald House of Western Michigan on Monday.

The non-profit organization was chosen to be Herman Miller's largescale volunteer project. The volunteers were building a new meditation area and raised garden beds. But the most vibrant project is a 6-foot by 40-foot mural.

"It was designed by one of their top graphic designers," said Kim Rantala, a development officer for the Ronald McDonald House. The organization sent the Herman Miller designer words of inspiration related to their mission like, comfort, family and compassion. The designer then created the mural out of that.

"We are extremely excited about having this" said Rantala.

The mural is meant to be a place for people staying at the Ronald McDonald House to take pictures, soak in the beauty and find peace and comfort.

Monday, six volunteers from Herman Miller were focused on the mural. The project was overseen by a local artist with Lions & Rabbits.

"We are so thankful to Herman Miller for supporting the Ronald McDonald House and our mission," said Rantala. "These are things we would not be able to do on our own without their help."

RELATED VIDEO:

Other stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.