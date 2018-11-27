GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Millions of people are waking up this week to discover they've over-indulged during the Thanksgiving holiday, Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Well now is the chance to atone.

The first Tuesday after Thanksgiving is "Giving Tuesday." Created, in 2012, it is a global movement dedicated to charitable acts.

The Salvation Army of Kent County is hoping to use the generosity shown on "Giving Tuesday" to reach its annual Red Kettle campaign goal.

The non-profit "has secured $60,000 in matching gifts from board members, donors and friends as a local response to the national Giving Tuesday initiative," according to Major Norman Grainger, the Salvation Army Kent County Coordinator.

The Red Kettle fundraising campaign kicked off in early November. There are more than 60 kettle sites located throughout the county. The Salvation Army hopes to raise $1.5 million through kettle contributions and donations from all sources. The money raised goes to support with Christmas and seasonal assistance as well as year-round programming and services.

According to Grainger, "the ultimate goal is to provide hope to those who need it most in our community."

Last year over 1,500 households received emergency energy assistance in order to prevent shut-offs or to establish essential energy services. In 2017, The Salvation Army provided nearly 5,000 households with emergency food assistance to help lessen the effects of family food insecurity. Last year, over 2,000 Kent County individuals received assistance to break the cycle of addiction and build a foundation for a life of recovery.

Those wishing to contribute to the campaign can do so at any of the kettle sites; online at RedKettleReason.org or SAKentCounty.org/GivingTuesday by phone at 616-459-3433 and by mail at 1215 Fulton Street East in Grand Rapids.

Email news@wzzm13.com

