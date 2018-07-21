BYRON CENTER, Mich. - Twenty-seven teams competed in a 3-on-3 basketball tournament on Saturday in Byron Center.

But, it wasn't just a basketball competition. Each player donated school supplies by bringing one backpack and five supplies, which was their entry fee.

The donations will then be given to kelp kids in Kent County.

This is the second year of the School Supply Santa Basketball Tourney, which was held inside the Byron Center Administration Building because of the rain.

More than 100 backpacks and over 600 school supplies were donated.

Andy Kitchen is an organizer of the event who partnered with School Supply Santa. He says that they plan on growing the tournament and getting more kids to come out, play some basketball and donate school supplies.

