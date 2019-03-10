GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A senior living community in the Grand Raids area honored their residents in a special way Thursday.

Clark, which recently opening on Franklin Street, held a ribbon cutting ceremony at the site of a new $9 million expansion project. But more importantly, residents of the community got to take part in a parade to celebrate the opening and the return of former Clark CEO Bob Perl.

With the new expansion, the Franklin campus has 22 new, independent living apartments.

Clark was originally founded in 1906 as a home for retired Methodist ministers. It has grown and expanded over the year to serve about 500 residents on two different campuses with more than 400 staff members.

To learn more about Clark, visit www.clarkretirement.org.

