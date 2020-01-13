GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's the new year and for many people that include setting goals. Maybe you want to get healthier? Cook more? And for some, a resolution may be to read more books.

Penelope Zurgable is a librarian at the Kent District Library. Zurgable joined 13 ON YOUR SIDE at Noon with a few tips for setting reading goals and how to reach them.

"Libraries traditionally use summer reading goals to keep students from the 'summer slide,'" Zurgable explained. "But we have many other programs happened now all year-round."

1,000 Books Before Kindergarten and Mission Read for children as well as Let it Snow for adults and teens are some programs that get even more books into the hands of the community.

Zurgable says the best way to meet your goals is to find something you love to read.

Other KDL events happening:

KDaLe Book Clubs at Thornapple Brewing

Combine your love of books and brews at the KDaLe Book Club. Enjoy a drink from Thornapple Brewing Co. while librarians talk about the books we've been reading. Expert book recommendations from KDL librarians included. The book club will be held at Thornapple Brewing Co., 6262 28th St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546. For adults 21 and older. Happening Monday, Jan. 13 from 7 until 8 p.m.

KDaLe Book Clubs at Osgood Brewing

Combine your love of books and brews at the KDaLe Book Club. Enjoy a drink from Osgood Brewing while we talk about what we've been reading. Expert book recommendations from KDL librarians included. The book club will be held at Osgood Brewing, 4051 Chicago Dr. SW in Grandville. For adults 21 and older. Happening Thursday, Jan. 16 from 7 until 8 p.m.

Friends of the Library Book Discussion

We will be discussing a selection of the most talked about books. Books and reading discussion material provided each month. Sponsored by the Friends of the EGR Library. This month's selection is The Rest of Her Life by Laura Moriarty. Happening Monday, Jan. 13 from 1 until 2 p.m.

KDL Book Club at Mary Free Bed YMCA

Join us for a new book club at the Mary Free Bed YMCA. Non-YMCA members are welcome, Kidzone available for children ages 18 months to 10 years. Meet us in the Board Room, Mary Free Bed YMCA, 5500 Burton St SE, Grand Rapids, 49546. This month's selection is The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry by Rachel Joyce. Happening Monday, Jan. 29 from 7 until 8 p.m.

For even more information about events at KDL, check out their website.

