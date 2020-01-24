MUSKEGON, Mich. — If you're a single mother or know of one who is in need of support, point her in the direction of a special event happening in Muskegon Saturday.

The Deborah Project is putting on Moms Support from noon until 2 p.m. at Emmanual Tabernacle, located at 1885 South Getty Ave. in Muskegon.

The event is free and will consist of food, fellowship, giveaways and more. There is also free childcare on-site, so do not worry if you cannot find a babysitter!

The program is offered every month in Muskegon and Grand Rapids, and focuses on building up the community and combating statistics stacked against single mothers.

Doriane Parker, Executive Director says, "since the event's establishment sixty moms and kids have been housed to date". She also adds that there has been an increase in moms becoming homeowners and pursuing higher education since they have attended the event.

Aside from mentorship, there will be motivational speaking provided by Minister and Recovery Coach for Fresh Coast Alliance, Wanda Liddell.

If you are interested in attending, please call 231-788-8957.

The Deborah Project began in 2011 as a reaction to the growing need to support single parent families in the community. In November 2015, the Deborah House opened and now provides a safe haven for single and/or pregnant mothers and their children. The nonprofit officers counseling, educational programming, fellowship and a safe, secure environment for those in need or at-risk. For more information about the Deborah Project and the work the Deborah House does, visit their website.

