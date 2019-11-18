Stella Royce, a Grand Rapids business owner and local philanthropist, died at the age of 92 on Nov. 16.

Stella and her husband Chuck founded and built the Royce Rolls Ringer Company, which is a janitorial equipment supplier in the area. Stella was also a major support of the St. Cecilia Music Center, where she and her husband served as board members, committee members, campaign chairs and donors for over 60 years.

Throughout her entire life, Stella enjoyed music as a soprano soloist. In addition to her dedication to the St. Cecilia Music Center, Stella also served on the boards of the Grand Rapids Symphony and the Opera Grand Rapids.

The Royces championed numerous arts, cultural, educational and other charitable institutions in Grand Rapids. They received recognition for their work, locally, statewide and nationally.

Chuck and Stella were among the first residents of the Forslund Condominiums in downtown Grand Rapids and they were often referred to as the "Pearl Street Pioneers." This location made it possible for the Royces to open their home to hundreds of performers, audience members and staff.

Stella is survived by her four children, nieces, nephews and grandchildren. Her husband Chuck died in 2015.

Chuck and Stella Royce

St. Cecilia Music Center

The executive director of the St. Cecilia Music Center, Cathy Holbrook, issued this statement:

“Stella Royce has given over 60 years of service to St. Cecilia Music Center. We are so saddened by the loss of one our most important and beloved patrons and supporters. Chuck and Stella Royce are referred to as the Patron Saints of St. Cecilia Music Center and St. Cecilia wouldn’t be what it is today without them. The immense impact the Royces had on this organization is commemorated in the naming of Royce Auditorium, which will be the family’s legacy in the building forever. We are in the planning stages of the Helen DeVos Legacy Award Gala in March, where we will pay tribute to Stella Royce and all she has done for SCMC and for the arts overall in West Michigan. That event will be even more important now that she is gone, but somewhat bittersweet.”

Earlier this year, the St. Cecilia Music Center announced that Stella Royce will be the second recipient of the Helen DeVos Legacy Award in 2020.

A celebration of life for Stella Royce will take place at St. Cecilia Music Center at 24 Ransom Avenue NE on Saturday, Nov. 23 from 1-3 p.m.

