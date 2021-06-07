Summer Stock Up Drive-Thru Dash! June 23-24

Let's fill the food pantries in West Michigan!

The financial strains of the pandemic have hit some families harder than others.

Local food pantries have been critical in filling the gap … putting food on the table when the family budget just won’t stretch far enough. But now those pantries need help.

On June 23rd and 24th … Gather-up your non-perishable food items and go to 13 ON YOUR SIDE for their Drive-Thru Dash!

It’s a two-day, drive-thru event to collect food for the Heart of West Michigan United Way’s Summer Stock-Up.

The station is at 645 3 Mile Northwest, just east of Alpine Avenue.

Pantries need canned fruits, veggies and meats, pasta, cereal and peanut butter.

It’s a no-contact affair. You never have to get out of your car. Just put your items to donate in your trunk, drive to the end of 3 Mile to the turn around and pull up in front of the station. Smiling volunteers will take your donations right from your trunk.

Help us fill a truck with food and feed our hungry neighbors!

And if you prefer a financial donation … text PANTRY to 50503.

