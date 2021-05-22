Help to end food insecurity in West Michigan.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a disastrous impact on jobs and the economy, and in too many households, the issue of food insecurity looms large.

Imagine having to choose between paying the bills or putting a meal on the table. That is a reality for far too many people right now and they are relying on local food pantries to help fill the gap. As a result, many pantries are struggling to keep up with the demand. For that reason, United Ways from across Michigan have joined forces to launch Summer Stock-Up, a month-long, statewide campaign to raise awareness and re-stock local pantry shelves.

Throughout the month of June, participating United Ways are asking for donations to help feed struggling families. Some are collecting cash donations, others are collecting food, and some are doing both.

Giving is EASY!

Locate your participating United Way, discover what they are doing, click on the link to make a secure donation.

You can also donate by texting PANTRY to 50503.

Heart of West Michigan United Way (Serves Kent County) They are collecting both food and monetary donations. The cash donations will be taken throughout the month and then there will be a two-day drive-through donation opportunity where food may be dropped off in a COVID-safe manner at WZZM 13 ON YOUR SIDE. The station is located at 645 Three Mile NW. Donations will be accepted from 7am to 7pm on June 23 and 24. This will be a no-contact drop-off, where you will not have to get out of your car. Donations will be accepted by very grateful, mask-wearing volunteers!

A Mother’s Touch

The Other Way Ministries

North Kent Connect

Deborah House

SECOM

HOAP, Inc.

Senior Neighbors

Meaning in Colors

Baxter Community Center

Noor’s Heaven

UCOM

Flat River Outreach Ministries

The Green Apple

United Way of the Lakeshore (Serves Muskegon, Newaygo, and Oceana Counties) They are collecting monetary donations for the following organizations and pantries:

Muskegon: Mission for Area People, The Salvation Army, LOVE Inc., Christ Temple Church and Harbor of Grace Lutheran Church

Mission for Area People, The Salvation Army, LOVE Inc., Christ Temple Church and Harbor of Grace Lutheran Church Newaygo: True North Community Services and LOVE Inc.

True North Community Services and LOVE Inc. Oceana: Trinity Lutheran Church, Countryside Church and New Hope Church

United Way of Ottawa County (Serves Ottawa County) They are collecting food donations for the following organizations:

Community Action House



Feeding America West Michigan



Harvest Stand Ministries



The People Center



The Salvation Army - Grand Haven

Donations of non-perishable food items should be dropped off at: Greater Ottawa County United Way Lobby 115 Clover St. Holland, MI 49423 DROP-OFF TIMES: Tuesday through Thursday 10am-4pm

United Way of Allegan County (Serves Allegan County) They are collecting food donations.

Funds collected through online donations will benefit a collaborative of food pantries in Allegan County

United Way of Montcalm-Ionia Counties (Serves Montcalm and Ionia Counties) They are collecting monetary donations.

United Way of Montcalm and Ionia Counties has been sending mobile food trucks out into the community for almost a year now and this funding will allow them to continue that, as well as re-stock local pantry shelves.

Barry County United Way (Serves Barry County) They are collecting both food and monetary donations.

They will host an in-person collection on Thursday, June 24th from 9am-Noon at the Barry Community Enrichment Center – 231 S. Broadway in Hastings. Items donated will benefit the following programs and initiatives:

Hastings Food Pantry – operated by Barry County Cares

United Methodist Church in Middleville – Pantry

Manna’s Market – located in Woodland/Lake Odessa

The Hastings Fresh Food Initiative every Wednesday morning – operated by the Barry County United Way.

Items to be collected:

Boxed mac and cheese

Canned vegetables

Boxes of cereal

Canned Fruit

United Way of the Battle Creek and Kalamazoo Region (Serves Calhoun and Kalamazoo Counties) They are collecting monetary donations.