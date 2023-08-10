The Greenville community rallies behind the families affected by hit and run crash

People have raised $45,000 in support of the Lafferty family, after their son was killed and his two friends injured after being hit by a vehicle.

GREENVILLE, Mich. — Greenville is a tight-knit community, and a hit-and-run crash that killed 14-year-old Jamison Lafferty and left two other boys injured has been felt by nearly everyone. The message "Jacket Strong," in reference to the Greenville Schools' mascot, is being shared online as local businesses and community members express their support for the three families.

At Greenville Middle School Thursday afternoon, students and community members had access to staff and counselors as they were able to meet and comfort each other as they process the loss of Lafferty, along with brainstorm ways to help those in need.

A meal train campaign set up for the family has raised over $45,000, as local businesses are stepping up to do what they can. The Biggby Coffee off 14 Mile Road in Greenville will be holding a tip drive Friday through Sunday, with all tips going to the three families, along with the owners matching the tips to donate as well.

"It's honestly still really hard to process. It's so devastating. And I can't imagine what everyone's going through as well," said barista Madison Durdle.

While they do not know the families personally, they felt the need to help in any way they could, as they say this tragedy is felt by all in Greenville.

"For the families, we're thinking about you guys, and we hope the best outcome that can come from this and everything, and the community, we're obviously always here," said barista Carly Brecker.

Neighbors close to the Lafferty family have said that the emotions are still so raw for everyone who knew Lafferty and knows his family, but all expressed that Jamison was a wonderful boy and that the family is loved in this tight-knit community. They also expressed their thoughts and prayers for the two boys who remain at Helen DeVos Childrens Hospital.

The Lafferty family has expressed their desire for privacy at this time.

