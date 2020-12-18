The Right Place, Inc. announces new president and CEO

The Right Place, Inc. announces new President & CEO, Randy Thelen to take the place of Birgit Klohs.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — The Right Place, Inc. announced that it has hired a new president and CEO to lead West Michigan’s premier economic development organization.

After a national search that produced an extraordinarily talented pool of candidates, Randy Thelen stood out and has been chosen by The Right Place Board of Directors as the new top executive.

Thelen, who has 25 years of experience in the industry, will take the helm of the regional economic development organization after serving as senior vice president of economic development at the Downtown Denver Partnership.

There he led efforts to attract investment, recruit and retain business, and advocate for housing, retail, and public policy initiatives. He supported downtown projects totaling more than $1 billion in investments and oversaw The Commons, an award-winning entrepreneurial center serving over 15,000 people each year, with over 70% of program participants from traditionally under-represented populations.

“I am thrilled to be chosen to lead The Right Place. West Michigan is home. To lead the economic development efforts of a region I love is the opportunity of a lifetime,” said Thelen. “I look forward to working with a broad base of stakeholders committed to continue the economic progress and prosperity of the region.”

Thelen will start the job on March 1, 2021.

“Randy will help us write the next chapter for The Right Place and West Michigan. Continuing to tell our story to business leaders and job providers around the world is so important in a very competitive market. I’m confident that he’s the right person to continue building our significant accomplishments,” said Sean Welsh, The Right Place board chair and regional president, Western Michigan, PNC Bank.

