Suspects at large after T-Mobile store robbery

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — On Monday afternoon at around 1:15 p.m., an unarmed robbery occurred at a T-Mobile Cellular Phone Store on 740 Michigan Avenue NE.

Police say four suspects are involved in the robbery. They fled the store in a vehicle and were seen by officers driving in the area of Kalamazoo and Prince SE. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but it fled.

The vehicle was last seen in the Burton and Silver SE area. Police say there is no suspect information at this time.