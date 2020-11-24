Van Buren County Sheriff's Office receives over $100K of COVID-19 aid

By securing these funds, no additional county tax payer dollars were used to purchase the equipment.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that they received $127,680 from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES), which was signed into law on March 27, 2020.

The office produced a list of much-needed items, and when the CARES Act came out, they immediately began to secure funds to fill these needs. The office said the funds are important not only to them, but also to the county tax payers.

By securing these funds, no additional county tax payer dollars were used to purchase the new equipment, which included two trailers, traffic cones, folding tables, chairs, a generator, and an EZ up tent. This equipment will be used for mobile drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites, future mobile vaccinations, and other programs of that nature.