GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Lashanda Howard was walking home from a store Monday night with a friend when a car drove up onto the sidewalk, killing her. The 47-year-old is a mother of two and has several grandchildren.

Police say Javan Beard, 37, was driving at a high speed when he hit Howard and then crashed into two houses on the corner of Temple Street SE and Kalamazoo Avenue SE. He is now facing two charges related to the incident.

Tuesday evening, a couple dozen people gathered on that same corner to remember and honor Howard, a motherly woman who would open her door for anyone.

"Everybody here is talking about how she was always there for them. She was always doing for everybody—everybody here has those stories," sad Howard's aunt, Lorita Broyles. "She loved kids, and I know that's where she is at now. She is up there looking after the kids that have already gone home. This is going to be a hard one. She was really a core person in our family."

Howard's daughter in law, Pariza Howard, echoed those sentiments.

"She lived her life for her grand kids—that was her main priority. She did everything she could to make sure everybody was happy," said Pariza Howard. "That is how I want her to be remembered. The person who went out of her way to please everybody."

Broyles said the vigil was held to help family and friends understand and accept the loss of Howard. And for many, it was a place to remember her impact.

Darious Howard said his mother was joyful, she loved to smile and she always wanted to help anyone in need. "Love your momma, love her as much as you can," he said.

Lashanda Howard's mother, Deborah Howard, also attended the vigil.

"I lost my daughter. She is the most precious thing in the world to me. I hate that she's gone," she said.

A GoFundMe has been started for Lashanda Howard's funeral expenses.

