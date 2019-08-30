The Saranac community will be holding a vigil Friday night to remember and mourn Skylar Lasby, a 12-year-old football player who collapsed at practice and later died.
The vigil starts at 9 p.m. at the Saranac football stadium.
Skylar had just started 7th grade and he collapsed Wednesday during a non-contact football drill. He was airlifted to Helen Devos Children's Hospital where he later died.
Saranac Community Schools have made counselors available for students and staff to process the news. On Thursday night, the Saranac varsity football team played their first game of the season against Beal City.
There was a moment of silence before the game and the players wore #2 stickers on their helmets in honor of Skyler's jersey number.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with expenses. So far, it has surpassed the $5,000 goal with more than $11,000 being raise.
