The Saranac community will be holding a vigil Friday night to remember and mourn Skylar Lasby, a 12-year-old football player who collapsed at practice and later died.

The vigil starts at 9 p.m. at the Saranac football stadium.

Skylar had just started 7th grade and he collapsed Wednesday during a non-contact football drill. He was airlifted to Helen Devos Children's Hospital where he later died.

Saranac Community Schools have made counselors available for students and staff to process the news. On Thursday night, the Saranac varsity football team played their first game of the season against Beal City.

There was a moment of silence before the game and the players wore #2 stickers on their helmets in honor of Skyler's jersey number.

Saranac JV/Varsity Football Thank you Beal City High School Football Team, Sports Boosters, and ... the Beal City community for the moment of silence for the Lasby family, wearing #2 as part of your uniform, plus donating proceeds from your 50/50 to them! What an amazing community you have! F.A.M.I.L.Y.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with expenses. So far, it has surpassed the $5,000 goal with more than $11,000 being raise.

Skylar Lasby, seen in the bottom left corner of a Lasby family photo, died hours after getting to the hospital.

Courtesy of the Lasby Family

