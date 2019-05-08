NASHVILLE, Mich. — The village of Nashville celebrated its sesquicentennial over the weekend by paying homage to its history and long-standing traditions.

The area was recognized in 1855, when it was a mere saw mill on the Thornapple River, but over time population grew as settlers learned of its fertile valley. Until 1869, the community remained nameless. But on March 26, 1869, the Michigan governor at the time signed the law of incorporation of the Village of Nashville.

Now, Nashville is a small village with a big sense of community.

Sesquicentennial celebrations ran Friday through Sunday and included a variety of events like musical acts, pie auctions and a grand parade.

The baton was passed as a sesquicentennial queen was named and crowned by the reigning centennial queen Cathy Mix-Haylock, just 50 years after she received her title.

The generational hand-offs didn't stop there. People of all ages gathered in areas like Putnam Park to hear stories of the village's history and reconnect with old friends.

"When you have an event like this, they come out of the woodwork and you start meeting people and seeing people that you haven’t seen in a long time," said Kermit Douse, Sesquicentennial Chairman.

Douse's wife, formerly Debbe Downling, is a member of one of Nashville's founding families. Her ancestors moved to the area in 1851 and passed their name down through their children in the years to come.

"All eight children stayed in the community and they’re all buried in our local cemeteries," Debbe said, adding that she was proud to have a rich history in the village.

However, whether attendees were members of a founding family, moved to the area, or are just revisiting old roots, the festival gave them an opportunity to bring pieces of the past back into present day.

"I think people come to re-live that and to make their childhood kind of come back to life," Debbe said.

