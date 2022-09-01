Volunteers needed to participate in Mayors' Grand River Cleanup

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids and neighboring cities are looking for volunteers to help with the Mayors' Grand River Cleanup that kicks off on Sept. 10.
This year the event is a week-long campaign to clean up trash and litter along the banks of the Grand River as well as at parks throughout the area.
Volunteers can sign up here and if you have a group of five or more people, you can adopt a site somewhere in the area to clean at your convenience between Sept. 10 and Sept. 17.
The campaign kicks off on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 9 a.m. and has a complete event schedule for the first day. The kickoff event is at the Gillett Bridge in Downtown Grand Rapids.
- 9 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. - Check-in, snacks and coffee
- 9:30 a.m. until 10 a.m. - Welcome speeches from Mayors and West Michigan Environmental Action Council
- 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. - Clean up the Grand River
- 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. - Lunch and a Beer Garden for people 21+ up
The kickoff event is completely free and open to all ages. Wearing comfortable walking shoes is encouraged.
Learn more about the cleanup campaign at WMEAC.org/Mayors-Cleanup.
The event is in coordination with the West Michigan Environmental Action Council, an organization that works with local communities to ensure stability of the region's natural resources.
