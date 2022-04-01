Walker Police Department gifts car seat, gift cards to woman in need

Earlier this year, an officer with the Walker Police Department spoke with a woman in need. Now, the department has given her a car seat and gift cards.

WALKER, Mich. — The Walker Police Department is highlighting an initiative that benefits those in need after an officer helped a local woman receive help.

It all started with a traffic stop for an expired license plate.

Earlier this year, Walker police officer Zachary Pasternak pulled a driver over and learned that she had been working to get her expired plate renewed. Pasternak realized the woman could benefit from the department’s Community Care Initiative, which aims to help community members in need.

“Our officers were running into more and more people that weren't necessarily, you know, breaking the law,” said officer Mitch Harkema about the program. “We weren't needing to take enforcement actions on things. But they just needed a helping hand.”

Harkema said officers began spending their own money to help people, so police asked the community for help in late 2021. A Facebook post on the department's page asked for donations for the program, and they received donations of personal care items, diapers, coats, gift cards and more.

Pasternak, who has been with the department for just over a year, approached Harkema about the woman with the expired license plate, and Harkema spoke with her about her needs.

“One of the things that got brought up was, hey, I have this grandchild who's outgrown his car seat. And I know it's not the safest thing for him to be in anymore,” Harkema said.

Through a partnership with the Lakeshore Injury Prevention Team for the Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, Harkema was able to gift the woman a properly fitting car seat for her grandchild, meal cards for restaurants near her home and a gift card for a grocery store.

“Anytime that we have the ability to kind of extend some assistance, some outreach, some information, some resources to those people to get them better taken care of in the long run,” Harkema said, “we enjoy doing that. And that obviously helps our community as a whole stay more stable.”

Harkema says residents should not hesitate to reach out to police if they need help. Department personnel are also able to redirect people to help with non-police issues.

“If you're struggling with something, just the ability to be there for someone when they need us on a bad day or to be a bonus when they're having a tough time is kind of what we all got in this business for.”

