WALKER, Mich. — An organization dedicated to helping raise awareness about food insecurity in Walker, had some help Monday with their mission.

Employees at Irwin Seating helped pack about 1,000 snack packs for Feeding Walker Kids. The organization helps more than 400 children a week in Walker, and they say 47% of kids in the city qualify for free or reduced lunch.

The employees or Irwin Seating say they love helping out in their own neighborhood.

If you are interested in volunteering with Feeding Walker Kids, you can get more information here.

