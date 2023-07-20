'Wayfinder' kiosks to be installed in Downtown, Grand Rapids

Downtown Grand Rapids will soon have a new way to help you find your way around the city

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you’re looking for a sign that Grand Rapids is improving and growing, here it is.

“We had 4.5 million visitors in the first three months of 2023," said Melvin Eledge Grand Rapids Director of Operations.

Wayfinding signs will soon be installed in the downtown area. These maps will reflect the city’s new business’ and help people navigate the growing areas.

Eledge says, "the existing wayfinding system is 20 years old. And as you can imagine, downtown's changed a lot in those 20 years.”

And with more people coming to Grand Rapids Eledge says it’s important the city’s infrastructure keeps up with new demands.

“The existing system wasn't designed with maintenance in mind," said Eledge, "So anytime a map becomes outdated, or needs to be repaired, it's a pretty lengthy and costly process to update it.”

Now the changes and updates will be easier to keep up on, with the new and improved interactive maps.

“The static maps will be replaced with digital touch screens, that will allow visitors to play around with a map, move it look for things,” said Eledge.

And the project will be completed by a local vendor.

Jack Vos, from Universal Sign Company says, "We are just so pleased that we're a local vendor and doing the local business.”

And it takes team work to make every single piece that goes into the 10 foot signs.

The local company has an entire warehouse working to complete this project.

And to rule out the obvious question, can't we just use our phones?

Eledge points out that, "phones die, sometimes they're unreliable in urban settings. And so wayfinding can sort of step in and fill those gaps.”

And why is this important to Grand Rapids natives?

“If you've lived here a long time, or you visit Grand Rapids frequently, interacting with our digital signs you might discover something you never knew about," Eledge says "Sort of take a new fresh look at the city that you probably are pretty experienced with.”

The project will be completed in 6 different phases.

