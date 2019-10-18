WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Three Michigan American Indian and Alaska Native communities were awarded a nearly $2 million grant to help prevent crime.

The grant given by the Department of Justice will benefit the Bay Mills Indian Community, Hannahville Indian Community and the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians.

Attorney General William P. Barr said the crime and domestic abuse within these communities nationwide are at "unacceptable" levels.

Over $273.4 million in grants were awarded to 149 American Indian tribes and Alaska Native villages across the country. These funds are specifically planned to help the victims and combat violence against women.

The Chairman of the Bay Mills Indian Community Executive Council, Bryan Newland said they are grateful for the support and are glad the department is addressing the violence "rather than cycling repeat offenders out of jail."

Parts of the funding are also allocated to support tribal youth mentoring and intervention services, help native communities meet the requirements of the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act and provide training.

