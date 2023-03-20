Wyoming residents demand answers following departure of city's fire chief

The city would not clarify whether Wyoming Fire Chief Brian Bennett left the position voluntarily or if he was let go.

WYOMING, Mich. — Wyoming City Fire Chief Brian Bennett has left the role after five years at the head of the department.

Some in the city raising questions over what they see as a sudden and shrouded departure.

Residents like Catherine Kooyer are now calling for transparency from the city of Wyoming about why they parted ways with their chief.

"All the time he's been here he was well liked, he was well respected," Kooyer said. "Is there something going on we didn't know about? Just tell us, don't hide it."

A longtime resident of Wyoming who has spent years advocating for both veterans and firefighters on the local and national level, Kooyer said she has spoken to multiple members of the community as well as firefighters who are unaware of why Bennett is no longer in the position.

"I was just perplexed, it made no sense to me," Kooyer said. "If he had done something wrong that we don't know about, then I would understand it. But, even the firefighters I've talked to and I've had calls over the weekend from people in Kentwood, and Grandville and Grand Rapids like, 'What is going on in your city?' I made calls. Nobody knows; even our city council person didn't know which blows my mind."

In a statement, the city declined to offer details as to the nature of the firing.

"Brian Bennett’s last day with the City was on March 7," a city spokesperson said in the statement. "The City does not comment on employment matters."

Deputy Director of Public Safety Kip Snyder will assume the leadership and administrative responsibilities of fire services.

The city did not clarify whether the chief left voluntarily or was let go.

Kooyer said residents and members of the department deserve answers from their government.

"This should have been handled, in our opinion, more openly - unless it's happening so fast," Kooyer said. "But, this is the 20th. This has been almost two weeks now and there hasn't been an official release. There hasn't been official comment. This is not acceptable."

The city council is meeting on March 20 at 7 p.m. for a regularly scheduled meeting. The public agenda indicates that they will be amending Snyder's employment agreement, meaning there could be discussion on what some are seeing as a sudden change.

