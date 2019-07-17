GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A youth baseball league wrapped up its season Tuesday evening in Grand Rapids.

The OnBase teams are all coached by Grand Rapids Police Officers. The season started in mid-June, after school got out for the summer.

The teams played every Tuesday and Thursday at Huff Park, and on July 16 GRPD hosted the final tournament of the summer. The final championship round was between the Royal Blue and Maroon teams.

In the end, the Maroon team won.

This is the fifth year GRPD has helped coach the league, which helps teach kids how to play baseball.

The league is open to children in Grand Rapids and surrounding communities.

Registration is through the Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation Department.

