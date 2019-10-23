GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - More than 40 domestic violence shelters will receive a new line of funding in honor of October's Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

DTE Energy Foundation announced it would work with the state to provide $400,000 in grants to all 44 of the state-approved domestic violence shelters -- which includes the YWCA of West Central Michigan located in Grand Rapids.

The announcement was made at a joint press conference Wednesday morning at the YWCA facility located at 25 Sheldon Rd. SE.

Nationally, one in five women and one in seven men have experienced domestic violence during their lifetime.

More than 5,000 children look to these shelters with a parent each year for a safe haven in Michigan alone.

DTE Energy Foundation's gift is an effort to address the "societal crisis."

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.