GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For 12 years, Dr. Laura Fogle has organized the Warm Hands Warm Hearts drive to collect coats, hats and gloves for adults and children seeking refuge with the YWCA West Central Michigan.

The YWCA's emergency shelter serves domestic violence victims and provides them with stability to get back on their feet during times of crisis. The shelter serves an average of 35 women and children per day and about 500 people each year.

Some of the families are fleeing dangerous situations and arrive at the shelter with only the clothes on their backs.

"Just the small thing of being able to be warm or their children being able to be warm is so important," said Eileen McKeever, the YWCA's director of domestic violence crisis services.

With this year's early winter, the shelter needs warm clothing donations even more so right now. Dr. Fogle, a local orthodontist, now collects between 500 and 1,000 items a year to donate to YWCA.

Her warm clothing drive started small with some of her patients donating, but it has grown into one of the largest collections for the YWCA and draws out community members year after year.

"Something that seems easy for us to do means so much to them," Dr. Fogle said.

The drive also spreads a necessary awareness to people who may not know about the YWCA's mission otherwise.

"I think that's what's so important in regard to addressing domestic violence," McKeever said. "It is a community that addresses that...and helps to solve this problem."

Donations needed:

Coats, hats, mittens, gloves, and scarves

Items for children are especially helpful

High demand for mittens and gloves

Items can be new or gently used

Donation drop off information:

Fogle Orthodontics

933 Three Mile Rd. NW (3 Mile Rd, just west of the 3 Mile and Alpine Ave intersection)

Grand Rapids, MI 49544

Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays

8:00 am – 5:00 pm (closed 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm)

The last day to donate to Dr. Fogle's office is Wednesday, December 18th, but the YWCA accepts donations at their headquarters on 25 Sheldon Blvd. SE.

YWCA 24-hour Confidential Helpline:

616-454-YWCA (454.9922)

