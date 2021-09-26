Comstock Park man killed in Reynolds Twp. rollover crash

Police say a 1997 Chevrolet sport utility vehicle was traveling northbound on US-131 when it ran off the roadway and rolled several times, ejecting the driver.

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — A 27-year-old Comstock Park man was killed early Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Montcalm County.

Police say the crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. on US-131 in Reynolds Township. A 1997 Chevrolet sport utility vehicle was traveling northbound when it ran off the roadway and rolled several times, ejecting the driver. He was declared dead at the scene.

The Michigan State Police Lakeview Post is continuing to investigate the crash.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.