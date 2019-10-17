BALTIMORE — Congressman Elijah Cummings died on Thursday morning, according to an official from his office.

Congressman Cummings passed away at Johns Hopkins hospital due to complications concerning longstanding health challenges.

He has represented Maryland's 7th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives since 1966. Before then he served14 years in the Maryland House of Delegates. During his tenure he made history as the first African American in Maryland to be named Speaker Pro Tem.

This story is developing. We will update as soon as information becomes available.

