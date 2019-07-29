ZEELAND CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Construction has begun on Zeeland's new, state-of-the-art little league fields in Huizenga Park.

The $500,000 project begins with the demolition of two existing fields, which will be moved further apart for seating and safety concerns and replaced with black vinyl fencing.

The fields will also feature two double-wide batting cages, two new bullpens on each field and brick dugouts. Fans can enjoy a cement walkway from the parking lot to the field and keep up to date on the game by checking the new electronic scoreboards and listening to the new sound system.

The field will be specially modified for little league softball with a 180-feet outfield fence distance from home plate.

Brett Geertsma, Director of Zeeland Recreation, said upgrades are a step to creating equal opportunity for boys and girls in the sport.

"Before girls would watch their brothers play at Kaat Park and see how beautiful that space is and then come play here, and it would be a little bit of a deflating feeling. And now they’re gonna come here and feel just as special," Geertsma said.

Zeeland's little league president and father of two daughters, Brandon Larosa, said he and the community are excited about the new upgrades.

“It makes me excited to have my girl grow up playing here knowing that she’s going to get a quality experience….The numbers we have in our program are about three to one, boys to girls, and we really want to change that, and the first way to do that is to have an experience and a field and a system where the girls can really excel," Larosa said.

The project was funded by the community with a $210,000 donation from Gentex Little League Softball Complex, a $150,000 donation from the city of Zeeland and $140,000 from Zeeland Recreation, which was a part of its millage voted on by Zeeland residents.

Construction is expected to wrap up in October and will not affect the little league softball season.

