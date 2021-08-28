Construction worker killed after semi strikes crane on I-94

The worker was pronounced dead on scene. The semi driver was transported to Bronson Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — A construction worker was killed Friday night after a semi-truck struck the crane the worker had been operating.

Police say the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on westbound I-94 at County Road 653. The worker was operating a crane and working on bridge repair over the highway when the crane was struck by a westbound semi-truck. Investigation shows that the worker had attempted to jump from the crane before being struck, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.

