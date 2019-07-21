JENISON, Mich. - Consumers Energy has partnered with Meijer to provide bottled water and bagged ice to customers who have been affected by the weekend storms.

The violent storms left more than 121,000 still without power, and Consumers Energy expects power to be fully restored by Tuesday.

Consumers Energy and Meijer will be handing out the resources from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Jenison High School on Sunday.

For more information about cooling centers and other resources, click here.

